Roseville/Placer News
Man found dead in vehicle in Rocklin, police say
Rocklin police say a man was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday.
The adult male, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Rocklin fire personnel in the area of Sierra College Boulevard and Rocklin Road, the Rocklin Police Department said in social media posts just before 1 p.m.
Police said in a tweet that there were no “obvious signs of foul play,” but that authorities are in the early stages of investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
Investigators remain on scene, and people are urged to avoid the area. The nearby intersection is just south of Sierra College.