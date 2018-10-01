Daniel Marsh appears in court for review of his murder sentence
The day after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that would prevent 14- and 15-year-olds from being sentenced as adults, Daniel Marsh – convicted of murdering a Davis couple – appeared in court in Yolo County to see if his sentence would stand.
Kristina Vinson talks about the West Sacramento 9/11 memorial that was started by her father, John Vinson. She plans to take over the memorial project, which includes thousands of flags representing lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, from her father.
The remains of a 1987 John Doe, identified as James Wray Miller of Iowa via DNA comparison, were returned to his family Tuesday, Aug. 14. Locally known as the “Tower Bridge Hero,” Miller died trying to save motorists who had driven off the bridge.
In late 2016, Yolo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of 1984 homicide, reopening a 34-year-old cold case. Michelle Roy’s body was found shot and decomposed in 1984. After 34 years. Roy’s daughter received her mother’s remains.
Daniel William Marsh, serving life in prison for slaughtering an elderly Davis couple, returned to Yolo County Court on Wednesday, July 18, to determine whether his life sentence should stand or whether he will be retried in Yolo Juvenile Court.
Three men – Chandale Shannon, Jonathan Froste and David Froste – accused of killing Woodland teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore appeared at a preliminary hearing in Yolo County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.