How to see the 2018 Perseid meteor shower

Chef and co-owner Jonathan Kersieck cooks the dish that inspired his wife Katie Kinner-Kerksieck to name their new Italian restaurant Cacio. They plan to open August 21 in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento.
With the Nelson Fire bearing down on the SPCA of Solano County, Vacaville Police Department officers ran into the shelter building and started grabbing 60 cats and dogs and shoving them into patrol vehicles. Bodycam footage shows the rescue.
Out Friday, Aug. 10, "BlacKkKlansman" is the story of Ron Stallworth, the first black detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. John David Washington, Adam Driver star in the Spike Lee film.
Nintendo’s legendary Shigeru Miyamoto and Universal Creative’s Mark Woodbury sat down to discuss how you will step into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventures at Universal Theme Parks across the globe.
Barack and Michelle Obama busted some moves at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s joint concert at the FedEx Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on July 28. At the On The Run II tour stop in Maryland, they were seen standing up out of their seats and waving their hands.
The California State Fair in Sacramento is making efforts to provide healthier, “Farm to Fork” food alternatives for fair-goers. From fresh olive oils to locally-produced cheese, the fair is filled with food stands without deep fat fryers.