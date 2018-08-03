Twice the fun planned in second year of Sacramento’s Daydream Festival

Daydream Festival
Indie/rock/pop/various genres
2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 4 and Sunday Aug. 5
Latino Center of Art & Culture ( 2700 Front St.)
The upstart Daydream Festival, thrown by local outfit Peach House with a focus on music and art, doubles down to two days in its second year and pulls in a few out-of-town acts - such as San Francisco indie-psych ruffians The Band Ice Cream on Saturday and Oakland dream pop act the Saxophones on Sunday - to flank a platoon of homegrown talent. Local standouts set to perform include Destroy Boys, the Shivas, Animals in the Attic, Write or Die, Trophii, Honyock, Sunmonks and tons more. Two-day adv.: $25, Single day: $15 adv./$20 door. www.facebook.com/PeachHousePresents.
The Brothers Comatose
Bluegrass/blues/rock
8 p.m. Friday Aug. 3
North Star House 12075 Auburn Road, Grass Valley
Part of the Center for the Arts “On the Go” series, this show finds San Francisco’s lovable Brothers Comatose setting up shop outdoors at North Star House in Grass Valley; it’s a lawn seating setup (bring your own blanket and/or folding chair), with food and brews available for purchase beginning at 6 p.m. “BroCo,” as they’re fondly called, just released a spitfire new record, “Ink, Dust & Luck,” further showing off their ability to do the string band thing and the blues-charged acoustic rock and roll thing with nary a crack in the seams. Delightfully sassy folk songstresses T Sisters open. $30. www.thecenterforthearts.org.
The Lowest Pair
Folk/rock
8 p.m., Friday Aug. 3
Claimstake Brewing (11366 Monier Park Place, Rancho Cordova)
It would appear their last show at Claimstake was a hit, or they just enjoy a good hazy IPA (probably both). Banjo caressing outfit the Lowest Pair is back at the Rancho Cordova taproom on Friday night for the second time this year, along with Tre Burt, who also opened the January gig. The wistful duo of Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee is like a warm hug on a chilly day, carelessly tossing threads of blissful folk and Americana up into a fall breeze, letting them land wherever they may. $10. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3557110.
Looking ahead: Dry Diggings Festival
Aug. 31-Sept. 3 at El Dorado County Fairgrounds
Plenty of reggae acts (and their ilk) to be had at this three-day blowout featuring Rebelution and Stephen Marley headlining Saturday, with SOJA, J Boog, Collie Buddz, Protoje, the Original Wailers and several others over the weekend. www.drydiggingsfestival.com.
