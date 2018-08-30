Wedding bells? Word is, Neil Young and Daryl Hannah just got married in SLO County

Folk rock singer-songwriter Neil Young and actress Daryl Hannah, who have been known to frequent San Luis Obispo County, reportedly got married in Atascadero.

Although several news outlets say the wedding ceremony took place Aug. 25, The Gaurdian and E! News said the ceremony was held the following day, on Aug. 26. The couple has yet to publicly comment on the reported wedding.

According to People magazine, the Central Coast ceremony was the second of two wedding celebrations. The first took place on a yacht near the San Juan Islands in Washington state in July, the magazine reported.

For the second ceremony, Young, 72, and Hannah, 57, are rumored to have been seen at The Carlton Hotel in Atascadero. When asked if the couple were guests, The Carlton declined to comment.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Neil Young’s car can be seen parked in front of The Carlton Hotel in Atascadero in January. It was reported seen there again on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Rick Evans

Kevin Tran, owner of Nail First & Spa in Atascadero, told The Tribune that Hannah and a few of her friends received pedicures on Thursday, the day before the alleged ceremony. However, Tran said Hannah did not mention she was having her nails done for a special occasion, let alone her wedding.

On Saturday, Hannah posted a photo of an owl in a barn to her Instagram account with the caption “someone’s watching over us .... love & only love.”

In the Facebook group I grew up in Atascadero, posters identified the setting as Santa Margarita Ranch, where it’s rumored the wedding ceremony was held.

Santa Margarita Ranch did not return a request for comment.

The Mirror broke the news of the reported wedding, citing guitarist Mark Miller’s Facebook post congratulating the couple on their wedding.

Miller later posted to Facebook that he was not at the wedding, but had heard from friends who had attended the ceremony in Atascadero.

According to Fox News, the couple chose San Luis Obispo County as the site of their nuptials to avoid paparazzi.

SHARE COPY LINK Neil Young plays with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real during a secret show at SLO Brewing Co. in San Luis Obispo on April 16, 2015.

According to Page Six, only 100 guests were invited to the wedding, and all were reportedly told to leave their phones and cameras at their hotel. Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills were among the guests in attendance, Page Six said.

USA Today reported that Hannah and Young have been dating “since at least 2014, when Young and his former wife, Pegi Young, split up after 36 years of marriage and two children.”

Enjoyed the read? We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal