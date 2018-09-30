Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.
By
Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

Pets

Why your dog (or cat) might fail the #SnootChallenge

If you're one of the hundreds of people not able to get your pet to rest his or her snout in the circle of your hands, you're not alone. We asked some pet behavior experts why some pet owners are having greater success than others.

Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento

Local

Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento

Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service