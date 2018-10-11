Sacramento Arts Festival is coming with 225 artists and over 15,000 works

A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during pub
The corpse flower, which blooms every four or five years, blossomed at Sacramento State in Sacramento, on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. One of the world's stinkiest flowers, it only blooms for 36 hours at a time.
It's a seasonal tradition for thousands of Northern Californians: A visit to Apple Hill. Apple cider donuts, apple fritters, apple pies and caramel apples are just a few of the treats offered at farms throughout the area near Placerville.
Baklava and Pastitsio are only a few of the delicious Grecian treats one can find at Sacramento's 55th annual Greek Festival. Volunteers and board members of the Greek Orthodox Church prepare for the weekend-long festivities on Oct. 4, 2018.
The story of Dick Cheney, the most powerful vice president in history, "Vice" is an biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film stars Christian Bale. In theaters Dec. 25, 2018.
New Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs takes The Bee through the zoo and explains his goal of moving the zoo from William Land Park to a new, larger site in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 1018.
From award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, comes "Free Solo", a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve h