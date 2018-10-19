Weekend getaway: Here’s a look at fantastic views at Point Montara Lighthouse Hostel on northern California coast

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat,” a drama about a group of working-class friends facing economic upheaval in the 2000s, is coming to Sacramento for the first time on Oct. 17, 2018 at Capital Stage.
Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, CA, opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Attractions in the old quarry, which was formerly used for mining granite, include ziplining, a rock climbing wall, and an adventure course.
“Aladdin” is a tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and Genie, played by Will Smith, who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, it's in theaters May 24, 2019.
Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.
A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.
