Weekend getaway: Here’s a look at fantastic views at Point Montara Lighthouse Hostel on northern California coast

Point Montara Lighthouse Hostel beckons with its beacon just off Highway 1, about halfway between Pacifica to the north and Half Moon Bay to the south.
Family

Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin, CA, opens to the public on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Attractions in the old quarry, which was formerly used for mining granite, include ziplining, a rock climbing wall, and an adventure course.

California

A 2,170 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Steve Daletas of Oregon credits the weather in the Pacific Northwest for his success. Daletas, a four-time pumpkin growing champion, won $15,000.

