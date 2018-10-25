Ariana Grande world tour to make a stop in Sacramento

Ariana Grande's world tour will make a stop at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento this spring.
Prince Harry says he also wishes baby is a girl

Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”

Watch dogs Howlin’ in the Park

People dress their dogs in Halloween costumes while walking on the American River parkway to benefit the American River Parkway Foundation and the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, Saturday, October 20, 2018.

