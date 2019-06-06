11,000 square feet of fun: Guinness world’s largest bouncy castle coming to Sacramento

The world’s largest inflatable castle is coming to Fair Oaks Park June 28 through July 7. Big Bounce America

Big Bounce America, the world’s largest inflatable castle, will be coming to the Sacramento area this month on its nationwide 2019 tour.

The 11,433-square-foot bounce house will be stopping at Fair Oaks Park on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between June 28 and July 7, where kids and adults can join in the fun, according to a tour press release.

Big Bounce America, led by Britons Grahame Ferguson and Cammy Craig, took the world’s largest inflatable castle title in the Guinness Book of World Records on May 26, 2018.

The castle features a basketball court, a slide, a ball pit and music provided by a DJ. Sessions in the castle are organized by age, with specific sessions for adults only.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The tour features three giant inflatables: the record-holding bounce house, a 900-foot long obstacle course called The Giant and a space-themed attraction called airSPACE.

“The Big Bounce America had amazing success in Sacramento last year and we can’t wait to show the region what we have been brewing up for 2019,” co-founder Grahame Ferguson said in a prepared statement. “We knew we had to up the ante and are really excited for the local debut of The Giant and airSPACE, giving the 2019 tour a really fun, unique spin.”

If you go

Where: Fair Oaks Park at 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

When: June 28-30 and July 5-7

Admission: Tickets range from $16 for toddler sessions to $30 for adults only-sessions. All-access and bounce house-only tickets are available.

Tickets and more information can be found here.