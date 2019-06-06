Cosplay, comics and the voice of Winnie the Pooh: SacAnime expected to draw 19,000 this weekend

Take a look at this weekend’s SacAnime Attendees of SacAnime congregate in the Sacramento Convention Center, Saturday, September 1, 2018. SacAnime started in 1986. This year's festivities run through Sunday at the Convention Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Attendees of SacAnime congregate in the Sacramento Convention Center, Saturday, September 1, 2018. SacAnime started in 1986. This year's festivities run through Sunday at the Convention Center.

The most devoted fans of anime and pop culture will gather at the Sacramento Convention Center this weekend to celebrate with costumes, games and guest panels. Whether you’re a hard core comic book fan or a Disney fanatic, organizers promise there will be something for everyone.

Organizers are expecting more than 19,000 attendees with around 9,000 already pre-registered, according to a press release. The SacAnime official Facebook group is already filled with excited attendees sharing their cosplay outfits for the three-day convention.

The event will feature voice actors Jim Cummings, who voiced Winnie the Pooh and numerous Disney characters; Todd Haberkorn, who has been in a variety of shows from Ouran High School Host Club to Fairy Tail; and Roger Craig Smith from the Assassin’s Creed series. Those actors will be having their own Q&A sessions, according to the SacAnime website. The guest list features more than 39 actors, the release says.

Youtuber D-Piddy, who has more than 1 million subscribers on Youtube, and Jennifer Hale, holder of the Guinness Record for the most female voices in video games, will be having their own Q&As as well, the website says.

The event will also feature vendors and an “Artist Alley” for artists to sell their work, according to the website.

SacAnime began as an extension of a comic book show that started in 1986. The first SacAnime took place in 2004, and it moved to the Sacramento Convention Center in 2013 due to rising popularity.

Pre-registration for the convention has closed, but tickets are available on-site at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento. For more information, visit the SacAnime website at www.sacanime.com.