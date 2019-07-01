On the lookout for 4th of July fireworks? Here’s where you can watch the sparks fly

Check out the best Sacramento fireworks of 2019, according to our interns Interns at the Bee gathered at Sacramento Fire Station to rank the best fireworks of 2019 for July 4th celebrations. They tested 24 fireworks by Phantom, TNT and DFS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Interns at the Bee gathered at Sacramento Fire Station to rank the best fireworks of 2019 for July 4th celebrations. They tested 24 fireworks by Phantom, TNT and DFS.

Fourth of July is right around the corner – but if you still don’t have plans, don’t worry. We’ve got your back with a round-up of local spots you can check out for Independence Day’s brilliant displays. If, on the other hand, you’re not celebrating, steer clear of the following lit-up locations:

El Dorado County Fair’s 4th of July Family Blast

When: 4 – 11 p.m.

Where: El Dorado County Fair at 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville

What: Keep your kids occupied and your feet loose at the El Dorado County Fair, featuring bounce houses, water slides and live music from 6-10 p.m. Fireworks go off at nightfall.

Statement: “Bring your propane BBQs, footballs ... and your dancing shoes.”

How much?: $4 for walk-ins, $7 for parking in the Tiers, $20 per carload including parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to six people, and $55 for RVs, including overnight parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to six people. Free for kids 6 and under.

Elk Grove Salutes the Red, White & Blue

When: 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elk Grove Regional Park at 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove

What: Elk Grove puts on a show for the 22nd year running, this year with an “All-American Pie-Eating Contest,” “Let Freedom Ride Bike and Stroller Parade” and live music from The Spazmatics.

Statement: “Elk Grove’s premier patriotic celebration marking the nation’s independence.”

How much?: Admission is free, parking is $10.

Folsom Pro Rodeo

When: 6 p.m. – midnight

Where: Dan Russell Rodeo Arena, 200 Stafford St., Folsom

What: Celebrate independence at a good old-fashioned rodeo, complete with mutton busting, fireworks and a few bells and whistles, such as a skydiver bearing an American flag. There will be live music, dancing and drinks after the fireworks.

Statement: “This is the best display in the area!”

How much?: General admission is $22.50 for adults, $16.50 for children 10 and under and seniors 62 and over. More details can be found on Folsom Pro Rodeo’s website.

Fourth on the Field

When: 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Raley Field at 400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento

What: There’s something for everyone at Raley Field, where kids have their own Down on the Farm playground and adults can knock back drinks while playing foosball, ping pong and darts at the Western Health Advantage Legacy Club. Anyone can try their hand at the hot-dog eating and push-up contests.

Statement: “Independence Day at Raley Field includes a spectacular fireworks show (of course), food trucks (delicious), live music (rock on!), games and contests (start practicing), and much more.”

How much?: General admission is $10, 21+ tickets for the Legacy Club are $15. $5 for children 12 and under.

July 4th at Cal Expo

When: 4:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

What: Summer’s hottest spot is syncing up its fireworks display with music from 106.5 The End. Live music starts at 5 p.m., and blast-off is at 9:30 p.m. As the website insists, the show is “FREE!”

Statement: “Did we mention it’s FREE!”

How much?: General admission is free, although you can reserve seats for $10 and park for $15.

July 4th at the City of Davis Community Park

When: 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Community Park, 1405 F St., Davis

What: Drive out to Davis’ only sanctioned display of fireworks at Community Park, where you can listen to live music and poetry readings, lounge in a pool and chow down on food. Proceeds will go towards community nonprofits.

Statement: “The 9:30 p.m. City-produced fireworks display ... is the only safe and legal use of fireworks that is allowed in Davis.” (So you don’t have much of a choice.)

How much?: Admission is free.

Red, White & Brew

When: 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Drake’s: The Barn at 985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento

What: Drake’s offers in-house barbecue, food trucks and live music to folks who want to spread out a picnic blanket right next to the river and watch the fireworks light up the sky above Old Sacramento.

Statement: “The only thing that tastes better than a cold beer is freedom.”

How much?: Free before 6 p.m., $5 after. Free for kids 2 and under.