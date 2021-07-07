Sacramento Ballet announces it will begin performances with a holiday favorite

After over a year of pandemic-imposed live performance hiatus, the Sacramento Ballet announced a diverse slate of works for its upcoming season. The shows will coalesce around the theme of wide open, and each utilizes local artists to approach the idea from a breadth of perspectives.

The season will kick off Dec. 12th at the Safe Credit Union Theater with a time-honored holiday tradition: “The Nutcracker.” Leading the production is artistic and executive director Anthony Krutzkamp, who is set to facilitate an exciting artistic collaboration between set designer Alain Vaes, lighting designer Trad Burns and choreography from Sacramento Ballet alumni Nicole Haskins, Julia Feldman and Colby Damon. For half of the performances, the ballet will feature live performances from The Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera, conducted by Andrew Grams.

In addition to the beloved Christmas classic, the season will include a series of performances that each combine new and older works. Feb. 4 through Feb. 6, “Catalyst” will take over the Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts with material by Archibald, Balanchine, Feldman and more. March 18 through the 20th, the same theater will host Northern California premiers of choreographers Nicole Haskins, Issac Bates-Vinueza and Val Caniparoli. Rounding out the season, up-and-coming choreographers will present their work in the intimate Cunningham-Binda Stage at CLARA Studios.

The return of the Sacramento Ballet is an exciting opportunity to embrace an art form that has been largely inaccessible for the past year, and to uplift a local organization that has served the Capitol area for nearly 70 years. To support the work that the Sacramento Ballet is doing, subscribe at www.sacballet.org, or purchase individual tickets after Aug. 2.