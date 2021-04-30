Get a sneak peek at ‘California Cathedral,’ Sacramento’s newest piece of public art

The City of Trees is getting a new sculpture that reflects its heritage.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on “California Cathedral,” a 25-foot tall reinterpretation of the state’s iconic tree species, at Sacramento’s convention center. It’s the first of five new pieces of public art that are part of the expansion and remodel of the facility, which is now known as the Safe Credit Union Convention Center.

“’California Cathedral’ is really a homage to the forest of California that we have lost to climate change in the last decade,” said artist Kimberly Garza of Atlas Lab of Sacramento.

The structure’s steel frame echoes the form of a redwood, and supports wood from four threatened tree species. It is also designed to be viewed from the middle looking upward.

The convention center project is scheduled to be finished in late May.

A construction worker helps assemble a new 25-foot tall sculpture Thursday, April 29, 2021, titled California Cathedral that is part of the remodel and expansion of the city’s convention center in downtown Sacramento. It’s the first of five public artworks at the facility, now known as the Safe Credit Union Convention Center. The sculpture, which reinterprets California’s forests, was created by Kimberly Garza and Atlas Lab of Sacramento. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com