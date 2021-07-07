Wisdom Travels: North Natomas’ elderly community will be the faces of a new art project

North Natomas resident Audrey Melendez, 55, is one several elderly participants set to be featured in Wisdom Travels, an oral history project funded by the City of Sacramento Office of Arts and Culture and headed by nonprofit transportation organization Jibe.

Audrey Melendez, 55, met her husband riding a bike along Sacramento’s American River Bike Trail in 1993. Soon after, they married, had two children and bought a North Natomas home in 2008.

Thirteen years later, Melendez and her family remain close to Bannon Creek Parkway, Jackrabbit Trail and Fisherman’s Trail, the three North Natomas trails she raised her children on.

“When my kids were born I stayed home so I live right in Natomas which has a great walking pass, biking pass,” Melendez said. “I would take the kids from park to park either walking or bicycling or pulling the little red wagon.”

Melendez’s story is one of the dozens set to be featured in Wisdom Travels, a three-part oral history art project funded by the City of Sacramento Office of Arts and Culture and headed by Jibe, a North Natomas nonprofit.

In December of 2019, Jibe paired with Sacramento documentary photographer Janine Mapurunga one of nine artists chosen to be part of the city’s inaugural Artists-in-Residence program.

The birth of Wisdom Travels

Mapurunga, whose career began over 20 years ago, is schooled in classical American documentary photography and cultural anthropology. With experience in developing projects in the U.S. and abroad, she was chosen to develop a community-based art project for the residents of North Natomas.

With her desire to highlight elderly voices coupled with Jibe’s mission to push sustainable transportation like walking, biking and public transportation, Wisdom Travels was born.

“I would like to discredit the belief that age is something negative,” Mapurunga said. “The longer we live the longer we learn the more we have to share and that’s what I’d like to show with this project.”

But three months later COVID-19 hit the U.S., forcing California to issue a state of emergency. The project was cut short to protect Mapurunga’s subjects, one of the most vulnerable populations susceptible to the virus.

One year later, Wisdom Travels was picked back up. Mapurunga and project manager Mellissa Meng transitioned to virtual outreach including online submissions, mailers, advertisements, telephone calls and word-of-mouth.

“There was a bit of uncertainty at one point, ‘are we really going to be able to reach the senior population,’” Mapurunga said. “Thankfully it all workout out.”

Mapurunga has spent the last three months photographing and creating video interviews of her participants including Melendez, who first learned of the project after finishing a virtual senior citizen bicycling class headed by Meng.

“It was hard to get stories because a lot of people I think felt like they didn’t have the moment defining story that shaped their lives on the bus or on the train,” Meng said. “We really had to work to coax people into that it didn’t have to be that one moment that changed their lives forever.”

Wisdom Travels unveiling

Wisdom Travels is set to unveil on Jibe’s website on July 12, where people will be able to scroll through numerous stories, photos and four video interviews of select participants. North Natomas Public Library will host an exhibit displaying the Wisdom Travels art project. The date and final location have not been finalized, according to Meng.

“I think it’ll be really visible, I think people will be proud when they see people in their community and people that look like them featured,” Meng said. “What we’re really excited about is to showcase people that live in our neighborhood and elevate their voices and life experience.”

In addition to the website page and exhibit, 45 poll banners will be displayed along North Park Drive and Natomas Drive in Sacramento on July 12. Sponsored by Jibe, $13,000-worth of banners will tease Wisdom Travels with pictures of the participants and the web address to learn more about their stories.

“We have a very diverse population in Natomas but I meet all my neighbors out if I’m walking on the bike trail or walking up and down the street,” Melendez said.