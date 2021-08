Arts & Theater ‘Finally getting to go back to a show.’ See scenes from Sad Summer Fest in Sacramento August 09, 2021 03:25 PM

Fans listen to music by Sacramento's own Destroy Boys, who performed during Sad Summer Fest on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Heart Health Park. The lineup also featured All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine and Grayscale.