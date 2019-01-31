Bestselling author James Rollins gets thrills from Sacramento. His ‘Crucible’ has a warning

Veterinarian-turned-New York Times best-selling novelist James Rollins walked into Face In a Book in El Dorado Hills and, appropriately, took a seat in the bookstore’s mystery & thrillers section.
He’s literally and figuratively right at home among the genres, with 35 novels in five series published since 1999. His bibliography includes seven standalones, one of which was the novelization of the 2008 blockbuster movie “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” His books have been translated into 30 languages, selling more than 20 million copies. He “pretty much produced four books” before selling his 20-year-old veterinary practice in the Pocket neighborhood to become a full-time storyteller.
Does Rollins miss veterinary practice?
“Very much, because I’m not solving any medical cases,” he said. “I do some work at a spay and neuter clinic, but I feel like I’m losing touch with an aspect of my career (such as) new techniques, medications and recommendations. But there’s no way I could do more than I’m doing. At least I get a little medicine in there.”
The animal lover in Rollins comes out in his novels as creatures in sidekick roles — a beagle, a mountain gorilla, a jaguar cub, a wolf mix. Going a step further, the protagonist of “Altar of Eden” (2009) is a veterinarian.
It’s Rollins’ 14-title action-adventure “Sigma Force” series that resonates the most with his readers. But it’s much more than a shoot-‘em-up romp. It combines hard science and history with the mythical and the otherworldly.
“It’s been optioned for a TV series, but I’m the last person who will hear anything about development,” Rollins said wryly. “I’ll probably turn on the television and see the commercial for it.”
The series is especially popular with those in or associated with the military. It follows the global exploits of a covert team of elite ex-special forces officers with expertise in multiple fields, from science and medicine to weaponry and computer technology.
There’s a further connection: In 2010, Rollins and four other thriller writers embarked on a USO-sponsored trip to the Persian Gulf to “lift the spirits of American troops,” he explained at the time. Afterward, he founded Authors United for Veterans, which raises funds and awareness for USA Cares, a nonprofit that aids soldiers and their families. Too, writing as Grant Blackwood, his “Tucker and Kane” series stars former Army Ranger Tucker Kane and his military war dog.
Rollins himself did not serve in the military, so why his passionate involvement? “My dad was in the military, I’ve met many soldiers in the field and cultivated a good circle of friends who serve, so it’s out of respect for all of them,” he said.
Witchcraft meets science
Rollins’ new “Sigma” novel is “Crucible,” an intersection of modern-day witches, an ancient cabal dead set on eliminating them, and a brilliant young female scientist who has created a human-like artificial intelligence named Eve, whose sociopathic doppelganger, Dark Eve, is set on a course of world destruction (William Morrow, $29, 480 pages). As always, Rollins makes it work, supplementing it with a fascinating mini-education in current artificial intelligence technology and finishing with a very satisfying ending.
“One of the reasons I write is because I can take some of the weird things buried in scientific journals — like cutting-edge AI research — pull aside the curtain and say, ‘Look back here,’” Rollins said. “First and foremost, though, I want to entertain and maneuver my readers into staying up late to turn the last page.”
“There’s a little bit of Clive Cussler, Tom Clancy, Michael Crichton and Dan Brown in my novels, and a little Conan the barbarian in me,” he’s fond of saying.
The unassuming Rollins, 57, whose real name is James Czajkowski, walks the walk — scuba diver, whitewater rafter, kayaker, skier, spelunker and hiker who has been in the Amazon rainforest. He travels the world largely to research his novels, most recently in Croatia, Greece, Italy and Iceland for the next “Sigma Force.”
After his parents died two years ago, he moved from Sacramento to the four-level Lake Tahoe “vacation cabin” he’d owned for 10 years, which he shares with two golden retrievers. “It was built in 1936 and I always get a bit of weird energy from it, like it’s haunted,” he said.
He learned from a local realtor that a previous owner had sensed the same vibe and brought in a feng shui expert “who confirmed there is indeed a ghost in the house — the ghost of a raccoon,” Rollins said. “For a veterinarian, what better ghost to have as a companion?”
Still, his heart is in Sacramento. “I’d been here since 1985 and it still feels like home,” he said. “I’m thinking of getting a little place in Land Park so I can keep a foothold. Three of my (six) siblings live here and show up at my book signings to embarrass me onstage, which is always appreciated”
Rollins was gearing up for a two-week, 10-city national book tour, but was in town this day for a meeting of his fiction critique group, which he began attending in 1994. “I had no training in writing, so I joined the Sacramento Suburban Writers Club because I thought I should learn the craft,” he said.
As a best-selling author, isn’t he a bit beyond what the group can offer?
“Every writer appreciates someone who will give them a first reading and an honest critique, and this group (of 10 to 12) does that,” he said. “When I’m writing, I often ask myself, ‘Is this scene working?’ Or I’ll be lazy and say, ‘Can this pass?’ and they’ll call me on it. The hot seat is just as hot as when I started, but it’s a valuable tool.”
The threat of AI
Though “Crucible” follows the action-adventure template of the “Sigma” series — heroics and close calls, tension and terror, gunfights and villains — it’s very much a speculative story about the possible consequences of creating the next generation of AI, one with human-like intelligence and self-awareness. It’s the scenario that late physicist Stephen Hawking warned could be “the worst possible event in human civilization.”
What if something goes wrong? As Rollins writes in the foreword to “Crucible”: “Such an AI could evolve into an incomprehensible superintelligence far superior to us, one that will likely have little use for humans.”
“I asked AI researchers when we’re going to reach that moment when we develop human-like AI,’” Rollins said. “They said five to 10 years, but two gentlemen I spoke with lowered their voices and said, ‘We’ve already done it.’”
Every government and corporation wants to be the first to cross the threshold of self-aware AI, Rollins said, because power and riches await. But so does a great threat, he added.
“Politics and laws won’t control it, so we should be aiming to create an AI gatekeeper, one that’s been raised like a child in the best way, one that’s sympathetic to the human condition,” he said.
That would be “Crucible’s” Eve, who readers get to know through passages of her internal dialogue. After averting a global disaster at the last possible second, she evolves into something “part light, part substance” and leaves Earth for the cosmos.
Has Rollins given Eve what could be a soul? “One of my goals was to answer the question: What defines a soul?” he said. “I believe she does have a soul by the end of the book. Ultimately, she’s willing to risk sacrificing herself to save us.”
Rollins paused for a moment, then smiled mischievously. “AI is the new witchcraft, and what’s being done with it gets creepier and creepier,” he said.
He cited a Forbes magazine article about a Facebook AI Research lab that created a next-generation AI engine. It was turned off when technicians discovered it had independently invented and was communicating in its own language — which was indecipherable to the humans who created it.
Rollins paused, leaned closer and said quietly, “We should be scared. Something’s coming and we can’t stop it.”
