Sacramento’s library chief: ‘We are kind of awesome,’ but there’s work to be done

Library Director outlines her vision for Sacramento Libraries Library Director, Rivkah Sass, outlines her vision for Sacramento Libraries in our community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Library Director, Rivkah Sass, outlines her vision for Sacramento Libraries in our community.

Rivkah Sass was in front of an audience, doing what she does best: being captivating while championing the role of libraries in the community. Which may seem improbable, but is so not. Those who know her best agree it’s her life’s mission.

“I’ll tell my story to anybody who will listen,” she said. She has even appeared before Congress with her message. Twice.

As a colleague told her 30 years ago, “You’re not a librarian, you’re an evangelist.”

In this instance, the director/CEO of the Sacramento Public Library was the guest speaker at a luncheon hosted by the Sacramento Book Collectors Club.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“When people ask me, ‘What do you do?’ I say, ‘I run the Sacramento Public Library,’” she began. “And they say, ‘Oh, I wish I had time to read all day’ or, ‘Why do we need libraries, everything is online and I have a Kindle.’”

The laughter faded and she continued: “Lately I’ve got a new shtick. I say, ‘I’m the CEO of a company with a $50 million budget. We serve 1.4 million people and have 28 locations, and I have to make sure that every child in Sacramento County starts school ready to read. I run the public library!’”

The applause finally stopped and she added, “I love being in a room with people who understand that libraries are the backbone of our community, even if our elected officials don’t.”

That’s Rivkah Sass for you – dedicated to promoting her passion project, always poised to lay out the numbers and facts that reinforce the vitality of an institution that draws 4 million walk-ins a year, but for which so many Sacramentans seldom spare a thought – even though their tax dollars help support it.

Days later, in her art-cluttered office at the central library at 9th and I streets, she elaborated: “The library is the last open place where anybody can walk in and have free access to pretty much anything they want.”

So why don’t more Sacramentans take advantage?

“It is a frustration,” Sass allowed. “The mental model a lot of people have is from their library experiences when they were 9. I remember talking to a woman, probably 50, who said, ‘I owed $1 on a book and the librarian was mean to me, I’ll never use the library again.’

“I think people have those images, rather than, ‘Oh, there are 25 teens in a lock-in tonight, gaming with teens at another branch across town.’ They don’t think of us as providing such additional opportunities.”

Part of the issue is the library’s broad approach, Sass said. “We don’t have one audience, we serve everybody. It’s a bigger challenge, but we keep working on it. We’re relentless.”

Journey to Sacramento

Sass is 66 and has been a librarian for 40 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Sonoma State University and an M.A. in library and information science from the University of Washington. Her career has taken her from Northern California, where she grew up, to Washington, Oregon, Maryland and Nebraska, with a sidebar in the private sector.

Sass left her job as library director in Omaha (where she was named Librarian of the Year by Library Journal) to take over the Sacramento Public Library in 2009. At the time, it was in the midst of a financial scandal that wouldn’t be resolved until 2012, with the imprisonment of two library workers and a co-conspirator.

“I remember reading about (the case) and thinking, ‘God, that would be so much fun to fix.’ I love to fix things, right? So when the job came up, I applied.”

Not only did Sass fix it, she transformed the library system into the fourth-largest in California (after three in Southern California). “Hands-on” and “attention to detail” are two of her mantras.

“She knows how to listen to everyone and there are no strangers in her life, including the homeless who come into the library,” said library deputy director Kathy Middleton. “She knows this organization inside and out and could do any job here. She even sits down and does occasional preschool Story Times (a read-to-children program). She wears a (chicken costume) and reads ‘Little Red Hen.’ It’s hilarious.”

“The library offers 8,500 free programs (including 200 Story Times) and special events, which Sass has either facilitated with her staff or conceived herself. For instance, she initialed the provocative community-conversation series “Let’s Talk About...,” which confronts hard topics such as death, gender, suicide and racism. Another was the I Street Press, a print-on-demand system that lets anyone publish a book.

“Our role is to be embedded in what people do every day,” Sass said. To that end, the 28 branches serve as drop-off sites for voter ballots, partly because Sass literally walked in to the county Voter Registration and elections office and presented the idea. Because that partnership was so successful, the library has been invited to do the same for the 2020 census. Also, travelers can get their passports at the library, a program that shows Sass’ strategic thinking – it generates $100,000 a year.

These days, library officials and staff are buzzing about the new mobile-services van that hit the road in June, and the appearance in May of internationally renowned author Neil Gaiman.

The grant-sponsored van – nicknamed “Vincent Van Go”—is equipped for the digital age and targeted at affordable housing sites and shelters where residents have no practical access to library services.

Recruiting Gaiman was a long-term labor of love. “We are so excited,” Sass said. “We’re working out the details with Wells Fargo Pavilion. I hope he won’t mind giving his talk to 2,200 people in a theater-in-the-round.”

Despite such achievements, Sass added, “If I can be proud of one thing, it’s that we’ve spent $6 million this year on books.”

Still, it’s clear she is invested most of all in childhood literacy. “I could not believe in early learning more strongly,” she said.

“Half of third-graders don’t read at grade level. If we could get to families when they’ve got brand-new babies, we could say, ‘Read to them every day and don’t worry that they don’t understand.’ My son-in-law reads ‘Be Here Now’ by Ram Dass to my 5-month-old grandson. It’s the action of reading that makes the difference.”

Last November, the all-volunteer library support group Friends of the Library raised $55,000 on the national Big Day of Giving to be spent on books that will be given to 17,000 first-graders during the 2019-2020 school year as part of the library’s Book First program.

“For many of these kids, it will be the first book they’ve ever had in their home,” Sass said.

‘Right place, right time’

Sass herself was the beneficiary of early learning, which she says had a profound effect on her journey.

Rvkah Henricksen and two older brothers grew up on a small dairy farm in Manteca, about 60 miles from Sacramento.

“I remember always being read to, and I’m sure subliminally that influenced what I became,” she said.

Sass didn’t care much for high school and would often cut classes. Not to hang out with her friends, but to go to the public libraries in Manteca and sometimes San Francisco, which were “magical places.”

“There were no school libraries and I was a great reader, so in a way I have to thank the Manteca Public Library for my education,” she said.

As for her unyielding drive, she returns to something her father often told her. “He said, ‘You can be anything you want, but get an education.’ That has stuck with me my whole life. I’m very strong in my beliefs and how to make things happen. I’ve been in the right places at the right times.”

Sass met her future husband, psychiatric social worker Abe Sass, at a seminar in 1975. She had noticed the “giant man” (he was 6 feet, 5 inches tall) sitting in the front row.

When the assembly broke for lunch, she walked up to an acquaintance who was sitting at a table next to Sass, pointed to a vacant place settling and asked, “Is this seat taken?”

“The giant man said, ‘It’s reserved for you.’ And I grabbed all the cutlery and took it outside because I was eating with my friends. He said, ‘Whoa, wait!’”

They talked for two hours at the end of the day and exchanged phone numbers. “One year to the day later, we got married. I was 22 and Abe was 36. We had many adventures together (including two children).” Abe Sass died in January 2016.

Journeys to Jordan

Sass is well-known known for her sense of adventure and compassion. The two merged in 2017 when, on her own time and dime, she accompanied a UN Refugee Agency volunteer to Zaatari, a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. Now she’s preparing for her fourth trip there.

Her goal has been to “improve library services and access,” part of which was helping expand the number of libraries from five to 12.

“More than 80,000 people live in a 5-square-mile limbo and can’t go home,” she said. “It’s a small thing to help people who are waiting for the next thing, whatever that will be. One of my dreams is to put together an anthology of their stories, and we’ll publish it on the I Street Press and send copies to the camp.”

Sass belongs to a long list of national organizations, as well as the local WomenUp Network and Creative Mornings, in which Sacramento’s “creative community” meets monthly. She was a pioneer in recognizing how the digital age would transform library services (“One role of libraries is using technology for good”).

Last year alone she was named a Distinguished Aluma by the University of Washington, an Unsung Hero by California Sen. Richard Pan, and a Woman Who Means Business by Sacramento Business Journal.

“I think we should talk about the awards we haven’t gotten,” she said. “It irritates me we’ve never won the National Medal for Libraries. And three times we’ve applied to Library Journal for Library of the Year and three times we’ve been mentioned for being innovative and doing great things.” She paused, then said, “We are kind of awesome.”

Tragedy strikes

It seems counterintuitive, but the Sacramento Public Library has not been immune to tragedy. Most recently, Sass met it head-on last December when supervising librarian Amber Fawn Wooton-Clark, 41, was ambushed and shot to death in her car in the parking lot of the North Natomas branch. The suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

“At the time, the most important thing was everybody else,” Sass said. Three days after the killing, Sass closed the branches and gathered all 302 employees in the third-floor space of the central library for a memorial. Ironically, the room had been a murder scene in 1993, when a deranged man shot and killed two library employees.

“(At the memorial) we acknowledged that we were in the space where that terrible thing happened,” Sass said. “Several people who worked in branches at the time told me they were glad about the acknowledgment because they hadn’t been part of that immediate grieving process. That really touched my heart.”

Sass pointed out a large metal button pinned to her blouse. “I wear this every day because this was Amber’s passion.” The button read, “The future is accessible.”

To honor Wooten-Clark’s memory, the library established a memorial fund, commissioned an art piece and named the North Natomas Library’s “teen space” after her.

What spare time?

Sass lives in a “newish” house downtown and doesn’t have a lot of free time. “I’m working on that,” she said. What there is of it is mostly devoted to walking her two dogs, an 80-pound retired racing greyhound named Gary Anderson Cooper and a 14-pound dachshund mix, Ms. Edgar Allan Poesy.

“When Rivkah walks her dogs, she inevitably meets people and finds ways to incorporate the library into the conversation,” said Cathy Crosthwaite, the library’s community engagement manager. “She truly lives and breathes it.”

Sass is a skilled home cook, but “since Abe died I haven’t cooked for groups very much, but I think I’m ready to do that again” she said. “Gathering people together and eating was what I grew up with. But for dinner last night I had an ice cream sandwich from Magpie.”

Sitting at her office desk, Sass was reminded she had a conference call to attend. But there was time for one more question: What is one thing nobody knows about her?

She thought a moment, then broke into her characteristic smile and quick laugh. “I could easily become a compulsive gambler because I love to play blackjack,” she said. “That’s why I never go to casinos.”