New Wave fans can get their 'Fixx' at Jackson Rancheria concert

When the new wave band The Fixx signed their first major recording contract in the 1970s, they called themselves simply The Fix. But times being what they were, that was deemed to be too suggestive of drugs. An agreement was made to add the additional "x" and everybody was happy.
Jackson Rancheria has pulled off a coup, arranging to host the kick-off of The Fixx's summer "Beach Tour," celebrating the 36th anniversary of their iconic album "Reach for the Beach," which brought a string of hit singles, including "One Thing Leads to Another," "Saved by Zero,"and "The Sign of Fire." The success of the album was not only due to the appeal of the music. It had a little to do with the timing as well. MTV was nearing the peak of its popularity and it featured the album heavily.
The Fixx got its start in 1979 and it's remarkable that three current members were there at the beginning – lead vocalist Cy Curnin, percussionist Adam Woods and keyboardist Rupert Greenall. They will be joined at Jackson Rancheria by guitarist Jamie West-Oram (who joined the band a mere year after its inception) and bassist Dan K. Brown. (Saturday, 7 p.m.; $15 with club card, $20 without; jacksoncasino.com)
Reno hosts its 6th annual Biggest Little City Wingfest Friday and Saturday with 20 cookers competing for prizes and expecting to sell over 20,000 pounds of chicken wings on Virginia Street downtown. The free entertainment is pretty high up the scale for a street fest, kicking off Friday evening with Uncle Kracker, whose musical arrival was big with the 2000 album "Double Wide" that reached double-platinum and included the No. 1 song "Follow Me." He may also perform songs like "In a Little While" and the duet he recorded with Kenny Chesney, "When the Sun Goes Down," but hope especially that he will serve up his excellent cover of Dobie Gray's "Drift Away." (7:15 p.m.)
Saturday night's headliner will be country star David Nail whose very strong voice gave power to his "Let It Rain" and is stellar on his most current album "Fighter," which finds him collaborating with Vince Gill, the Brothers Osborne, and Lori McKenna, among others. (7:15 p.m.)
The festival runs Friday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other bands, including the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West, perform through the day.
"Betcha By Golly, Wow." The Stylistics perform Friday and Saturday at Cache Creek bringing back some still vivid memories of the 1970s ("I'm Stone in Love with You," "You Make Me Feel Brand New"). (8 p.m.; $35-$69; cachecreek.com)
Finally, it's a three-concert week at Reno's Grand Sierra commencing Saturday with the ferocious Anthony Jeselnick who's been called the "Satanic Prince of Stand-Up" (9 p.m.; $25-$65; grandsierraresort.com); Wednesday brings in Brit Floyd's new "2018 Eclipse World Tour" (8 p.m.; $25-$60); and rising country star Dylan Scott ("Crazy Over Me" and "My Girl") plays Thursday (8 p.m.; $19-$75).
