Tito Jackson joins B.B. King’s Blues Band at MontBleu show

On Saturday visitors to Lake Tahoe have an opportunity to hear a congregation of experienced and talented blues players, the likes of which comes along very rarely.
Bandleader and trumpeter James “Boogaloo” Bolden, rhythm guitarist Charles “Charlie Tuna” Dennis, bassist Russell Jackson, drummer Herman Jackson, saxophonist Eric Demmer, guitarist and vocalist Jesse Robinson, trumpeter Lamar Boulet and keyboardist Darrell Lavigne – all have clocked countless concerts (usually around 250 a year) with B.B. King, one of the truly legendary blues players in a genre overpopulated by those who like to claim the adjective.
This is officially B.B. King’s Blues Band and they carry on with the classics like “The Thrill Is Gone,” “Every Day I Have the Blues,” “How Blues Can You Get,” and “Why I Sing the Blues.” Many of them appeared in the Nevada casino lounges in the 1970s and 1980s with King, performing two to three shows a night (and for a $5 two-drink minimum at Harrah’s).
The band plays Saturday night at the MontBleu, but there’s an added bonus. Joining them will be Tito Jackson, one of the original Jackson 5.
It is somewhat a shame that the original group, which was so groundbreaking, has been overshadowed by the doubtlessly brilliant younger brother Michael. But it is worthwhile remembering those early Motown hits, the “Ed Sullivan Show” exposure, their CBS primetime series in 1976, and even their ABC Saturday morning animated series
Tito has gone on with a solid career of his own and is touring this time to promote his third solo album, “Tito Time.” (8 p.m..; $30-$40; Ticketmaster)
Two powerhouse female singers are performing this weekend, commencing with Chaka Khan who has found herself, ever since her beginnings with the band Rufus in the early 1970s, labeled as a soul singer.
The label is far too limited for her extensive catalog covering rock and roll, funk, rhythm and blues, jazz, gospel and anything else tossed into the musical gumbo.
She is at Cache Creek Saturday. (8 p.m.; $35-$75; cachecreek.com)
There are legions out there who will swear by Joan Jett as the top rock and roll female singer and there is no denying her intensity.
She may or may not be, such lists being mostly academic, but her “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” is enough to secure her at least high status.
What many do not realize is how powerful she is in live performance, and all those years of concerts haven’t taken a bit off her impact. She and her group the Blackhearts are at Jackson Rancheria on Sunday. (8 p.m.; $40-$60; jacksoncasino.com)
Elsewhere
▪ Pop has gotten even more thrashed recently with the release of Halestorm’s latest full-length album “Vicious.” Tracks from that album will be prominent in the band’s appearance Tuesday at the Grand Sierra with In the Moment in tow (7 p.m.; $35; grandsierraresort.com);
▪ One of the hottest young talents out there, Charlie Puth, brings his “Voicenotes Tour” to Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena Saturday. The tour is actually rather backward since the album will not be released until next year (Puth’s opener will be Hailee Steinfeld who was so stunning in the Coen Brothers’ remake of “True Grit”) (7 p.m.; $39.50-$69.50; Ticketmaster or apeconcerts.com).
