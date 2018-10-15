No hangover here: Ken Jeong returns to Sacramento, and standup comedy

After a decade, Ken Jeong is returning to standup comedy.
That’s not to say that Jeong has spent the last 10 years being idle. He starred in “The Hangover,” and “Community,” had his own show, “Dr. Ken,” and also has an upcoming Netflix special. Now, he’ll be returning to the standup stage — Jeong did stand up for 15 years before “The Hangover” — and will be coming to Cache Creek Casino on Saturday.
Although the show was critically panned, Jeong looks back fondly on “Dr. Ken,” which had a two-year run on ABC before getting canceled last year. Jeong said writing for the show helped him grow professionally.
“It actually enhanced my performing as an actor, and it actually, writing on the show helped me out as an actor in the sense of, when I do improvise on movie sets that I’m kind of known to do — like “Crazy Rich Asians” or “The Hangover” or “Knocked Up,” a lot of that was improvised-based — you know I find myself a bit smarter now with my improvisation,” Jeong says.
“It actually made me a smarter actor, and kind of tracks where I can kind of let loose and where I should just strict to script,” he added.
He also thinks it helped him with his standup.
“It actually has helped me out as a comedian way more than I ever expected because now I’m more confident in my writing and more prolific in my writing,” Jeong says.
And now, after taking a break from standup to focus on acting, Jeong returns to the stage with a decade of new experiences under his belt.
“My standup comedy persona is kind of a combination of Mr. Chow and Dr. Ken,” Jeong says. “You have the bit of the crazy and the raunchy in my standup act, but you also have, I talk about my wife, I talk about my kids, I talk about my wife’s also a breast cancer survivor, 10 years cancer-free, and I talk about that at length in my act.”
“My whole act has been very therapeutic,” he adds.
After Sacramento, Jeong will continue this run of shows, heading to Australia and Canada before rounding out the year with shows in Huntington, New York, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“If anything my standup act is, I don’t do Mr. Chow for 60 minutes,” Jeong said. “You just get to see the man behind Mr. Chow and Dr. Ken.”
If you go
When: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Saturday, October 20. Ages 21 and up.
Where: Cache Creek Casino Resort
Cost: $45-$59
Info: cachecreek.com
