Ready to ‘Rock’: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento unveils opening date

Accompanied by a guitar-smash ceremony and a rock concert down the street, California’s first Hard Rock casino-hotel will open just in time for Halloween.

Dubbed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, the massive entertainment venue will officially open its doors Oct. 30, Hard Rock announced Friday in a news release.

The casino is located adjacent to the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland.

Hard Rock simultaneously announced that legendary rock band Def Leppard will headline a grand opening celebration concert, set for Nov. 2 at the Toyota Amphitheatre. Tickets for that show go on sale Sept. 13.

Hard Rock offered few details about the $440 million project in previous announcements, but Friday’s news release promises several notable amenities.

“The property will be Hard Rock’s first Vegas-style casino in California and will offer a hotel with multiple suite options, a large gaming facility with more than 1,800 slot machine and table game positions, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space and a vast selection of bars and restaurants.”

Plans for the casino were officially unveiled last July. Fire Mountain is a joint partnership between the Enterprise Rancheria Indian tribe and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns Hard Rock International and operates two of the brand’s 11 existing casino resorts.

Fire Mountain will become the 12th, and the first for the brand in California. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe opened in 2015 just across the Nevada border.

The opening is right on schedule, as tribal leaders including Enterprise Rancheria Chairwoman Glenda Nelson previously said the goal was to open in fall 2019.