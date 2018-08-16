Jordan McNair’s dad: Maryland should fire suspended coach

FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Maryland head coach DJ Durkin speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago. The parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair say suspended University of Maryland coach DJ Durkin should be fired. McNair collapsed during a preseason conditioning drill May 29 and died two weeks later. Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday, Aug. 11, after ESPN reported that coaches had been bullying the players. Annie Rice, File AP Photo