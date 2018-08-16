Madonna is the Queen of Pop and a soccer mom, too

FILE- In this Nov 7, 2016 file photo, U.S. Singer Madonna, right, and her son David Banda perform in support of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Washington Square Park. The Queen of Pop is also a soccer mom and she’s getting ever more involved in the beautiful game. Madonna has plans to open a soccer academy in Malawi, inspired by her adopted son David Banda who has ambitions to be a professional player and is at Portuguese club Benfica’s youth academy. AP file Photo by Greg Allen/Invision