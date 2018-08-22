Official: Jailed, beaten Ugandan pop star in ‘a lot of pain’

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Ugandan pop star Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, center, leaves shortly after being sworn in as a member of parliament in Kampala, Uganda. The 36-year-old “ghetto child” is a new member of parliament who urges his countrymen to stand up against what he calls a failing government but was charged Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 in a military court over his alleged role in clashes in the northwestern town of Arua where both he and President Yoweri Museveni were campaigning. Ronald Kabuubi AP Photo