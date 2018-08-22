Cowboys center Travis Frederick has neurological disorder

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) rests during a timeout in the team’s NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas. Frederick said Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, that he has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder that causes weakness in various parts of the body, and the four-time Pro Bowl player isn’t sure on a timetable for a return. Frederick says he has received two treatments for Guillain-Barre Syndrome over the past 48 hours and that the treatments will continue for several days. Michael Ainsworth, File AP Photo