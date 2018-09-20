From running back to rapper, Tre Hood stars at Temple

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Temple’s David Hood, right, is tackled by the Tulsa defense during an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla. Hood is set to take the field one more time. The running back-turned-rapper will perform at halftime on Thursday night, Sept. 20, at Lincoln Financial Field the new Temple sports anthem he wrote, called “Temple Made.” Tulsa World via AP, File Jessie Wardarski