Meghan reveals ‘something blue’ she wore at royal wedding

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 19, 2018, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. Meghan Markle has revealed in a television documentary aired Sunday Sept. 23, 2018, that she had a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry sewn into her wedding outfit. pool via AP, FILE Ben Birchhall