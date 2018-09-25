Former WBC welterweight champ Victor Ortiz charged with rape

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2014, file photo, Victor Ortiz faces Luis Collazo, not seen, in a welterweight boxing bout in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Former welterweight champion Ortiz has been charged with raping a woman inside a home in March. Police in Oxnard say the 31-year-old Ortiz turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2018. Police say the district attorney filed charges after a months-long investigation, and Ortiz surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Julia Weeks, File AP Photo