FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show of the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. The University of Minnesota will award the late rock star Prince an honorary degree Wednesday evening, Sept. 26, 2018, to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis.
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show of the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. The University of Minnesota will award the late rock star Prince an honorary degree Wednesday evening, Sept. 26, 2018, to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show of the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. The University of Minnesota will award the late rock star Prince an honorary degree Wednesday evening, Sept. 26, 2018, to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo

Celebrities

University of Minnesota awards honorary degree to Prince

The Associated Press

September 26, 2018 08:38 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

The University of Minnesota has awarded the late rock star Prince an honorary degree to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis.

University President Eric Kaler and Regent Darrin Rosha presented the school's highest honor, the Doctorate of Humane Letters, to Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, in a ceremony on campus Wednesday evening. The university had been preparing to present it to Prince himself before his death in 2016.

Students from the university's School of Music were joined by guest artists including St. Paul Peterson and Cameron Kinghorn in paying tribute to Prince by performing music associated with his career.

While the event was free, it was booked to capacity ahead of time.

  Comments  