Texas museum exhibit features Balenciaga’s designs in black

HOLD FOR STORY - This photo provided by the Kimbell Art Museum shows items on display at the museum in Fort Worth, Texas, which are part of the exhibit “Balenciaga in Black.” More than 100 items including dresses, gowns, suits, jackets and accessories _ all in black _ designed by famed Spanish designer Cristobel Balenciaga will be showcased in the exhibit opening Sunday at the Kimbell. The exhibit will focus on the designer’s artistry in working with black fabrics, embroideries and lace. Kimbell Art Museum via AP Robert LaPrelle