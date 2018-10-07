Ruth Riley Hunter set to assume Heat radio role

FILE - In this June 30, 2002, file photo, Indiana Fever center Olympia Scott-Richardson (0) looks for an open teammate as Miami Sol center Ruth Riley (7) defends in the first half in Miami. Riley Hunter’s WNBA career started in Miami, and so will her NBA career. She will debut in her new role as a radio and television analyst for the Miami Heat on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, when the team begins the home portion of its preseason schedule against Orlando. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo