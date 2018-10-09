TV academy’s first black chair to step down after 2 years

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, speaks at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The TV academy’s first African-American chairman is stepping down after two years. Washington told Variety he decided against seeking a second two-year term so he could focus on his work as a producer and promote diversity. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision