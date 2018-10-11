Country women applaud CMT for all-female awards show

This combination photo shows country music artists, top row from left, Loretta Lynn, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Scott, bottom row from left, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, who will be honored at CMT’s annual Artists of the Year show on Oct. 17 in Nashville, Tenn. It is the first year that CMT is honoring all female artists. (AP Photo) AP