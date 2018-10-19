Silenced forever: Saudi Arabia admits Khashoggi is dead

In this image made from a March 2018 video provided by Metafora Production, Jamal Khashoggi speaks during an interview at an undisclosed location. Eighteen days after Khashoggi disappeared, Saudi Arabia acknowledged early Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, that the 59-year-old writer has died in what it said was a “fistfight” inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (Metafora Production via AP)