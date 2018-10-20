Coming clean: Public embrace for celeb addicts offers hope

This combination photo shows Russell Brand at “Eddie Murphy: One Night Only,” a celebration of Murphy’s career in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2012, left, and singer Demi Lovato at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. Celebrities are now owning the struggle and their roads to recovery. Brand wrote a book about addiction, “Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions,” calling this the age of addiction an epidemic. Lovato took to Instagram with a health update not long after her recent overdose: “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.” (AP Photo) AP