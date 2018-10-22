Prince Harry says he also wishes baby is a girl

Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”
Famed playwright Neil Simon dead at 91

Playwright Neil Simon is dead at 91 after complications from pneumonia. Simon is well known for comedy hits like “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and the “Brighton Beach” trilogy.

