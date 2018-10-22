Anywhere but Washington: Why DC stories rarely film in DC

This image provided by Erin Aulov shows a scene on Wisconsin Avenue in the Georgetown section of Washington on July 1, 2018, during the filming of the new Wonder Woman movie. When the Wonder Woman sequel filmed in several locations around Washington this summer, it was a genuine novelty. In any given year, there are usually multiple movies and TV shows set in Washington, but very few actually do the bulk of their filming here. (Erin Aulov via AP)