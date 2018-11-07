Former WFAN radio host Craig Carton convicted of fraud

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, former sports radio host Craig Carton speaks to members of the media after his arraignment in federal court in New York. Carton, a former co-host of a sports radio show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, has been convicted of fraud. The verdict against Carton was returned by a jury Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at a federal court in New York. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo