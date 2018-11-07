NFL stadiums and Kenny Chesney: magical mix of sports/music

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2012, file photo, country singer Kenny Chesney performs during halt time of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas. For country music’s biggest star — Chesney is the only country act in Billboard’s Top 10 touring artists of the last quarter-century — and a nominee for a ninth Entertainer of the Year honor at next week’s CMA awards show, the marriage of music and sports is a natural. Tim Sharp, file AP Photo