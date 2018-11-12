Michelle Obama memoir is next pick for Winfrey book club

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, actress Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ in London. Winfrey has chosen Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” as her next book club pick, The Associated Press has learned. In a statement Monday, Nov. 12, Winfrey said the memoir was “well-written” and inspirational. AP, File Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision