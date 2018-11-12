MTV acquires SnowGlobe Music Festival

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Diplo arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. MTV is expanding its live events business in the U.S. by acquiring the SnowGlobe Music Festival. The three-day New Year’s Eve festival takes place in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. This year’s lineup includes Above & Beyond, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Rezz and RL Grime headlining among more than 40 artists. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision