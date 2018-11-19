Report: Outsiders, Academy members to to pick Nobel winners

A Swedish newspaper says only half of those who choose the winners of next year's Nobel Prize in literature will be members of the scandal-rocked Swedish Academy that has always previously awarded the prize.
Dagens Nyheter says two authors, two critics and one translator will join five members of the Swedish Academy, which plans to award both the 2019 and the delayed 2018 literature prizes next year.
A man with close ties to the prestigious body has been found guilty of rape and given a two-year prison sentence. He is also suspected of leaking the names of previous winners.
The Nobel Foundation earlier had warned the Swedish Academy that if it does not resolve its tarnished image, it could be decided that another group would be a better host.
There was no immediate word from the Swedish Academy.
