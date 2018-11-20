Tennis star Venus Williams settles fatal crash lawsuit

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women’s singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Court records show that tennis star Venus Williams has settled a wrongful death lawsuit related to a fatal car crash in Florida. Palm Beach County court records show that the case was closed last week. Terms of the agreement between Williams and the estate of 78-year-old Jerome Barson weren’t included in the documents. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo