Art captures Greensburg’s heart

A southcentral Kansas town that was nearly wiped out by a massive tornado in May 2017 has added a new sculpture to a park that stands on the grounds of its leveled city hall.
The 5-foot-tall (1.5-meter-tall) spiral of stainless steel shaped around an elegant blue glass form is the third sculpture to be installed at Starlight Park in Greensburg, The Hutchinson News reports . Called "Aurora," it's a joint project of glassblower Rollin Karg and metal sculptor Jeff Garrelts. Karg described the hue of blue as "a show-stopper."
Erica Goodman, who runs an antique store on Main Street, likes the latest addition to the park. "The spiral reminds me of a tornado and the glass is us rising out of that event," Goodman said.
Greensburg was hit with an EF5 tornado that was nearly two miles wide at one point and had winds topping 200 mph. Eleven people were killed and most of the town's buildings were leveled, including the city hall.
On the 10th anniversary of the disaster, the town dedicated the first of three sculptures on the former city hall site. The first piece, called "The Beacon," features etchings on its textured metal. A kinetic piece, called "Triple Eclipse," was added next. It has three wheels with stained glass stars that reflect light as they spin.
A committee began planning the art project in December 2015. Greensburg is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Wichita.
