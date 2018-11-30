The Latest: Kid Rock out of Christmas parade after comments

FILE- In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo Kid Rock performs during a rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James in Pontiac, Mich. Nashville’s mayor might be a no-show at a city Christmas parade if Kid Rock serves as grand marshal. A spokesman for Mayor David Briley says Kid Rock’s comments about “The View” host Joy Behar were “hateful” and that the singer doesn’t belong at the head of a parade. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo