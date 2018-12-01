Africans played key, often unheralded, role in World War I

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry arrives at the Burma Barracks for a meeting with war veterans and widows in Lusaka. Amid the fanfare marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, little has been said about some crucial participants in the conflict: Africans. More than 1 million African soldiers, laborers and porters were vital actors in the war in Europe and especially in battles on the African continent, yet little commemorates their role. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo