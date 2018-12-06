SC woman loses $160K to scammer posing as Dierks Bentley

A South Carolina woman has lost $160,000 in a Twitter scam involving someone posing as a country music star.
The victim's sister told Rock Hill police on Tuesday that she thought she had been sending cashier's checks and gift cards to Dierks Bentley for around two years.
Capt. Mark Bollinger tells The Herald of Rock Hill it appears as if someone posed as Bentley on social media. According to the incident report, the victim met the suspect on Twitter and exchanged text messages.
Rock Hill police took the report, but said federal authorities would have to investigate the case.
Dierks Bentley's verified Twitter account has more than 2.6 million followers.
