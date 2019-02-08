Celebrities

Palm Angels lights up NY Fashion Week with strobes, stags

By LEANNE ITALIE Associated Press

February 08, 2019 07:48 PM

The Palm Angels collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Friday Feb. 8, 2019.
NEW YORK

With a strobe light show worthy of a seizure warning and classic statuary in clear boxes, Milan streetwear cool guy Francesco Ragazzi brought his celeb-popular Palm Angels brand to New York Fashion Week for the first time.

And the reason? His explanation wasn't nearly as dramatic as his Friday show.

Ragazzi says he came to New York for a new challenge. Founded in 2015, he rolled out jackets and coats outfitted with huge external zip pockets inspired by hunting and fishing gear. Some included a photo patch of a stag ready for a nighttime kill.

The 39-year-old Ragazzi also put out a mix of tailoring in jackets and coats, some outfitted with a loop of chain. For women, there were a few tiny sculpted dresses done in leather.

