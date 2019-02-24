R. Kelly’s music legacy tested again after sex abuse charges

FILE- In this June 30, 2013, file photo R. Kelly performs onstage at the BET Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves, was charged Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. AP Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision